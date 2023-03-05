Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.31. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.

Diamondhead Casino Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

