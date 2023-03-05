Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.