Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Disco Stock Performance

Shares of DSCSY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.14. Disco has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

