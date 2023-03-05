Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Disco Stock Performance
Shares of DSCSY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.14. Disco has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $63.98.
About Disco
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Disco (DSCSY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.