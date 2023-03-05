Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNIF remained flat at $12.58 during trading on Friday. 15,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,661. Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

