DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. DLH has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

