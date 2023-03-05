Dogecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $292.75 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.99 billion and approximately $292.75 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00402448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017473 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

