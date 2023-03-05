Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625,366 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

