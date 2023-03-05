Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.72.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.31. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.92.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

