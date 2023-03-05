DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Up 9.7% in February

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

