Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,640,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 14,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,140. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

