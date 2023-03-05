Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 44.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 33.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $177.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $177.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,639. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

