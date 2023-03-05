Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

