eCash One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.31 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $614.61 million and $5.31 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,429.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00556678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00172618 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00039522 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,325,173,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,325,185,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.