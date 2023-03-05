Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 556 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $197.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $198.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.