Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

EMN stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $115.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

