Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 104.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.