Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $547,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average of $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

