Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,047 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 75.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 142.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $326.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

