Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 947 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.11 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

