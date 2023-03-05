Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Shares of CZR stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.