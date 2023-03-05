Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 45,396 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE CCL opened at $11.11 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.