Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 50,199 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.