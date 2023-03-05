Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 30,249 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of FRO opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.