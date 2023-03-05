Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 40,964 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

