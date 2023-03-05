Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,370 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 65.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 38.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Umpqua by 95.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.66 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

