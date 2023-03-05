Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,781 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after buying an additional 826,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,727,000 after buying an additional 272,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 25.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 64.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 815,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,312 shares of company stock worth $3,236,932. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognex Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Cognex stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.