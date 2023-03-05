Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1 Million in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 654.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRX. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.