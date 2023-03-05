Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $449.85 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $648.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 23.10 and a quick ratio of 23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.