Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,819 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,445 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,514,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,066,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

QCOM opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $166.07.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,206. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

