Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.4 %

EPC opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $215,269,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 331,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 276,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $6,596,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

