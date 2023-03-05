Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on the stock.

Ediston Property Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

LON EPIC opened at GBX 66.60 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 31.16. The firm has a market cap of £140.75 million, a PE ratio of 666.00 and a beta of 0.99. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 58.60 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 82.80 ($1.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.78.

Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ediston Property Investment

About Ediston Property Investment

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Karyn Lamont acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($7,843.61). 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

