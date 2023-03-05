EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

ALLO stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $865.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,696,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,941,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after buying an additional 5,427,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,502,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after buying an additional 945,877 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

