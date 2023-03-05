Efforce Market Capitalization Achieves $32.06 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Efforce token can now be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $32.06 million and approximately $317,222.39 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Efforce

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Buying and Selling Efforce

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

