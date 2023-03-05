eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About eHealth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in eHealth by 5,760.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in eHealth by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.