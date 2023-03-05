eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
EHTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.29.
NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $13.46.
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
