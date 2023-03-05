Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Else Nutrition from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS BABYF opened at $0.63 on Friday. Else Nutrition has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

