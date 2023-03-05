Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Emergent Metals Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of EGMCF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.13. 1,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Emergent Metals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

