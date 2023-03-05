Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lessened by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

