Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 626.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

EMLAF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,193. Empire has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

