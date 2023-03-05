Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EDR stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $299,501.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,106.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $299,501.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,302. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

About Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $56,160,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 72.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

