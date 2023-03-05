Energi Price Hits $0.20 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Energi has a market cap of $11.88 million and $154,375.18 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00072908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00054432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024160 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,216,480 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

