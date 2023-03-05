Energi Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $132,994.60 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00072787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00054120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00024243 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,214,158 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.