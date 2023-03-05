Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,516 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Energizer were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Energizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 52.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $37.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.19%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Further Reading

