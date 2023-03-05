Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 63,049 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,049 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after buying an additional 139,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after buying an additional 340,999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Insider Activity

HP Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,533,077.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,164 shares of company stock worth $4,325,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

