Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $357,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,949. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

