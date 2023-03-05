Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.48 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ameren by 11,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after buying an additional 1,563,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $55,521,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Up 1.7 %

AEE stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,849 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,498. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

