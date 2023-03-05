Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 28,097 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.78 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

