Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Olaplex by 666.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

OLPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

