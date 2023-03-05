Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 43,202 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 691.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,202 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in YETI by 65.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of YETI by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 48.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI Company Profile

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.