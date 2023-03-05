Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 148,897 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148,897 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Performance

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,157 shares of company stock worth $2,002,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $129.72.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.