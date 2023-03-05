Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 63,610 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,610 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $71.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

